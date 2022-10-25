November 28, 1951—October 16, 2022

James Gordon Parr Philipson passed away on October 16th, 2022, in the town of Corvallis which he was delighted to call home since 2010. He had recently completed an exciting weekend at a gaming convention, and his passing was brief—punctuating the end of a record-setting season for his beloved Dodgers (111 wins in the regular season) and the turning of the year toward winter. Jim—always Jim to his friends, family and parishioners—loved nature dearly, but the sun-draped seasons the most, and it seems fitting that he should have enjoyed them this last year as well.

Born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Joseph Bion Philipson and Doris Lucille (Heron) Philipson on November 28, 1951 as the fourth of six children, he spent his childhood and young adulthood in Idaho and California, developing the love of the wide spaces of the west that would last his whole life. He felt his heart electrified by God in the back of a church in Idaho Falls and was called to the ministry; he attended college at Duke University, graduating with a Masters of Divinity from the Duke Divinity School in 1978.

Jim married Bonnie Parr at Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church on May 24, 1975, in what he always called one of the best and most important decisions of his life. Over the years, Jim and Bonnie pastored the South Douglas Parish (Myrtle Creek/Canyonville/Days Creek), Saint Paul’s in Idaho Falls, Bend First United Methodist, Tigard United Methodist Church and Corvallis First United Methodist Church. Jim also pastored at Gresham while Bonnie served as a District Superintendent. His services to organizations both religious and charitable are too numerous to name completely, but he worked particularly hard in recent years for the Reconciling Ministries Network, the South Corvallis Food Bank and the Room at the Inn—a program for women experiencing homelessness. Always, his impulse was to help—to feed the hungry, care for people who are experiencing homelessness, comfort those in grief and pain.

Since his retirement in 2014, Jim continued to be of service to his community while enjoying an active passion for birding and table-top games. He grew into an active advocate for LGBTQI+ issues, continued to preach from time to time, and persisted in striving to be, as the gospels say, a “good and faithful servant.”

He is survived by his spouse, Bonnie Parr Philipson, and by his two daughters—Ashley Dienst Philipson and Katherine Parr Philipson—who miss him greatly.

His memorial service will be held on November 1st, 2022, 1 pm, at the Corvallis First United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions in his name are gratefully welcomed to the Unity Shelter’s Room at the Inn program, to the United Methodist Committee on Relief, or to the Malheur Field Station.