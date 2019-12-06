James Fredrick Loucks passed away November 9, 2019, at the age of 89, after a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Jim was born in Los Angeles, California to Reverend Victor and Gretchen Loucks. At age 2, the family moved, and he grew up in Scio, Oregon. Throughout his life, Jim created a legacy of faith in God, kindness to others, and talents that he generously shared with his family and friends.
Jim raised four daughters, Peggy, Patricia, Joan, and Rebecca with his first wife, Dixie Paschall. He spent those years in Willow Creek, California and Salem, Oregon, working in construction and property development. His much-loved hobbies were fishing, hunting, and outdoor recreation.
Jim married Fran Crowson in February 1988, after retiring, he continued to spend time fishing, hunting, and traveling with his family and friends. In 2002, he began to learn the craft of refurbishing and building bamboo fishing rods under the apprenticeship of Darryl Whitehead, a master bamboo-rod craftsman. Jim enjoyed this tremendously and built hundreds of rods, which he often personalized and gifted to his friends and family members. This gave him great joy. Jim was featured as a highly accomplished bamboo rod restorer and first-class rod builder in the “Oregon Bamboo” book, written by Joseph H. Beelart, Jr.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sister M. Bernice Townsend; survived by his wife Fran Loucks, his sister Janet Krater, daughter Peggy Keesecker and husband Tom, daughter Patty Herrmann and husband Steve, daughter Joan Herrmann and husband John, daughter Rebecca Loucks, stepdaughter Terri Carlson and stepson Larry Crowson and wife Sara. He was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Please join his family and friends in a celebration of life scheduled for January 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Salem First Nazarene Church, 1550 Market Street NE, Salem, Oregon 97301. Jim had a heart for youth to know the love of Jesus, so he contributed generously to a fund for sponsoring young people to attend Youth Camp through Salem First Nazarene Church. The family requests in lieu of flowers, a donation to Salem First Nazarene Church, Jim Loucks Youth Camps.
Please join us for hors d’oeurves following the service.