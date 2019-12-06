James Fredrick Loucks passed away November 9, 2019, at the age of 89, after a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Jim was born in Los Angeles, California to Reverend Victor and Gretchen Loucks. At age 2, the family moved, and he grew up in Scio, Oregon. Throughout his life, Jim created a legacy of faith in God, kindness to others, and talents that he generously shared with his family and friends.

Jim raised four daughters, Peggy, Patricia, Joan, and Rebecca with his first wife, Dixie Paschall. He spent those years in Willow Creek, California and Salem, Oregon, working in construction and property development. His much-loved hobbies were fishing, hunting, and outdoor recreation.

Jim married Fran Crowson in February 1988, after retiring, he continued to spend time fishing, hunting, and traveling with his family and friends. In 2002, he began to learn the craft of refurbishing and building bamboo fishing rods under the apprenticeship of Darryl Whitehead, a master bamboo-rod craftsman. Jim enjoyed this tremendously and built hundreds of rods, which he often personalized and gifted to his friends and family members. This gave him great joy. Jim was featured as a highly accomplished bamboo rod restorer and first-class rod builder in the “Oregon Bamboo” book, written by Joseph H. Beelart, Jr.