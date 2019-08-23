March 30, 1945 — August 18, 2019
James passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his summer ranch home in Carter County.
James was born March 30, 1945 in Albany, the son of Benjamin F. and Violet (Haley) Rozelle. Growing up, he attended schools in Albany and graduated from high school in 1963. He continued his education at Oregon State University in Corvallis for a year. James began working for the Albany School system as a groundskeeper and remained there for the next 20+ years.
He married Helen Green, who later passed away. To this union, two children were born; Jennifer, who was a twin to Elaine, who died at birth.
James later remarried Marguerite Goeders on December 28, 1983. Together, they have made their winter home in Albany and come out to SE Montana to spend their summers on the Goeders homestead.
James enjoyed restoring 8N Ford tractors. He loved to travel, work with computers and fly his miniature drones all over the house.
Jim suffered with Parkinson Disease for the last 20 years and never complained to anyone.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Corvallis. James was blessed to receive many years of unconditional care by his wife Marguerite.
James is survived by his wife, Marguerite; daughter, Jennifer (Brandon) Wheeler of Lemmon Grove, California; and three grandchildren, Brandon Jr., James and Alex Wheeler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Helen; daughter, Elaine; and sister, Pam.
A Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Corvallis St. Mary Catholic Church.
A private interment will be held at Skyline Memorial Gardens in Portland.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with his family at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.