April 27, 1935 — March 11, 2019
James Francis Thoma, of Lebanon, died on March 11, 2019.
Jim was born April 27, 1935 in Stayton, Oregon. He was the son of Leonard and Veronica (Hiatt) Thoma. Jim attended Stayton schools until the family moved to Lebanon in 1948. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1954.
Jim worked for Shimanek’s Bakery for many years, then as a truck driver for the remainder of his working life.
Jim was a member of the Moose Lodge, Knights of Columbus, and the Lebanon Elks Lodge 1663.
Jim enjoyed gardening and fishing. He loved to travel and always had a soft spot for dogs.
He married his high school sweetheart, Alicia Shimanek in 1955. Together, they raised a family and cared for foster children.
Alicia preceded him in death in 1993. He married Jackie Rose in 1994.
Jim is survived by four children, Tracy (Mark Edwards) of Lebanon, Tawny Gala of Mercer Island, Washington, Tony Thoma of Reno, Nevada, and Jamie Baca of Las Vegas, Nevada; one foster-child, David Koroush; along with seven grandchildren, Cory (Angelic Thoma), Jock Edwards, Sean Edwards; Christopher Baca, Gabrielle (Dan Scott); Jack Gala (Marquex), Anne Gala; and five great-grandchildren, Caden, Kenzi, Ava, Avery, and Walter.
He is also survived by his wife, Jackie; along with stepdaughter, Sheri Gray-Grimm of Salem; two granddaughters, Angelica Stokes and Marci Grimm; and two great-grandchildren, Jayza and Tyler.
Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church, a luncheon will follow the service. A private family interment will be in the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence to the family, go to www.hustonjost.com.