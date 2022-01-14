James F. Barbour

James passed away on December 19, 2021, in Corvallis, Oregon. He was born on March 8, 1931, to Percy E Barbour and Bernice Keyes Barbour, in Dundee, Oregon.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Edene F. Barbour, who passed away in 1996. He is survived by his son, James (Joyce); daughters Catherine (Jim), Cheryl (Joe), Cecilia (Greg), and granddaughters Mindy (Joe), Teresa, Shalah, Brianna, and great-granddaughter Cassidy.