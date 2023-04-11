James Bryant, 85, of Scio passed away Friday at Wild Soul Foster Care in Corvallis. Born in McMinnville to Samuel E. and Roxie B. (Carter) Bryant, James attended school in Willamina before earning his bachelors degree from Linfield College. James went to work for Wah Chang in June of 1960 before being drafted into the Army in 1961. He served until 1963 and then returned to Wah Chang until he retired in December of 1998.