Thursday, April 14, 2022, James Edward Reichwein, father, husband, veteran, and friend, passed away at the age of 75. He was known for his kind and compassionate heart.

Jim served in the USAF for over 21 years. He was an active member of the Chemeketans hiking group and had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed photography, travel, hiking, camping and fishing. He led wildflower hikes on Iron Mountain and other areas. Jim was always active. He volunteered as a driver for Dial-A-Bus and Meals on Wheels. He also founded a group called the Wellness Walkers and led short easy walks for patients recovering from cancer or other ailments.