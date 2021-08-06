James Edward Chandler

James was born April 25, 1935 in Buhl, to Fred and Mabel Chandler, and later raised by his aunt and uncle, Reid and Edna Reidesel, whom he referred to as mom and dad. He graduated from Castleford High School and attended college at the University of Idaho in Moscow. He was a Marine, and proudly served during the Korean War on the aircraft carrier the USS Essex. Jim was an Agriculture Farm Specialist for the state of Idaho until 1968 when the family moved to Corvallis. Jim spent the next 24 years working for Oregon State University and then the National Clonal Germplasm Repository. It is during this time that he was key in the creation of the Chandler Blueberry which is reported to be the largest blueberry in the world. Jim enjoyed his retirement on his 3 acre farm, Chandler Blueberries. In 2012 Jim relocated to Langlois, Oregon, where he spent his last years traveling and living life to the fullest with his wife, Gail. Jim was loved by all that met him. He enjoyed fishing, golf, traveling and finishing the day with a glass of whiskey and smooth cigar. He touched many lives and is missed every day.