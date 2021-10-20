James Edward Brendle

August 8, 1936 - October 6, 2021

James was born to Florence and Tom Brendle in Burns, August 8, 1936. After a few moves, the family landed in Sweet Home. Jim attended Foster Grade School and graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1954. Jim was a milk man, sold cars, was a collector/repo man for a bank and was a social worker. Jim was even the Mayor of Waterloo at one time.

He loved cars and motorcycles, especially Pontiacs and Harleys. He rode with his Christian Motorcycle Association and helped start a local chapter, Wheels of Witness. Jim never called anyone by their given name. If he knew you, you had a nickname.

Jim married Bonnie Johnson, October 21, 1962, and they spent almost 59 years together. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, his brother, Robert, son, Jason, and daughter, Julie. Jim is also survived by grandson, Jordan, granddaughters, Jessika, Bree, Harlee and great-grandchildren, Tanner, Presley, and Kasen. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Barbara Rice, and his brother, William Brendle.

We have so many good memories of his antics, his noises, his sayings and his love. He was a kind, sweet, loving father and husband.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.