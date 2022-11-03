James E. "Jay" Roberts II

March 14, 1964 - October 25, 2022

James E. Roberts II "Jay" passed away October 25, 2022. Jay was born March 14, 1964 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Waylon and Mary (Bundick) Roberts.

Jay lived in Albany, Oregon where he worked as a CDL truck driver. He graduated from South Albany High School in 1982. Jay made countless friends in his life and offered any help he could provide. He served in the Navy. He was an avid steelhead fisherman and spent many hours on Oregon rivers. Jay loved his Jeep; Big Red was his baby.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Waylon and Mary (Bundick) Roberts, stepfather Gary Shelton, and cousin Janell.

Jay is survived by Oklahoma relatives including his aunts Susan (Charlie Nider) and Deborah (Mark) and their families; and sister Kelly (Terry) White. He will be missed by his family in Albany: sisters Angela (Craft) Bell, and Dawn Shelton; his aunt Betty (Bundick) Hubler, and cousins Tracy, Kim (Jose) Perez. Jay loved being "uncle" to his cousins' children: Nathan, Corey, Casey, Christina, Elaina, Zach and Alex.

A celebration of life and open house will be held Saturday, November 5 from noon to 2 p.m. at Albany Mennonite Church, 3405 Kizer Ave. NE, Albany. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.