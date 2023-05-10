March 12, 1947 - May 2, 2023

James Douglas Vore, 76, passed away Tuesday at the Veterans Home in Lebanon. He was born in Troy, Ohio, the son of Clyde Emerson and Rachel Jeanette (Null) Vore. Jim graduated from Miami East High School in 1966. He married Cheryle M. Cotterman in September of 1968 in Terre Haute, Ohio.

Jim served in the United States Navy from 1966-1970, during the Vietnam War.

Jim and Cheryle lived in San Diego then moved to Oregon in 1970 and settled in Lebanon in 1980. They joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1972. He enjoyed serving in the many callings and helping others. He was a Cub Scout Webelo leader.

He loved reading western novels, gardening and model trains. He retired in 2016 from Lowe's Distribution in Lebanon.

Jim is survived by his wife, Cheryle of Lebanon; children: David and Holly of Christmas Valley, Joseph and Melissa of Lebanon, Jeremy and Dawn of Elko, Nevada, Daniel and Amber of Lebanon and Carly Vore of Lebanon; siblings: Peggy and James Widener, Susan and Paul McAdams, Michael and Patty Vore, Charles Vore, all of Ohio; 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild with one on the way. He was preceded in death by his father and mother; sister, Sally Acton; brothers: Kenneth and Clarence.

Viewing will be 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 13th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lebanon. Funeral services with military honors will follow at 4:00 p.m. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com