May 21, 1955 — July 10, 2019
James (“Jim”) Minard passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the family farm in Grants Pass, Oregon on July 10, 2019.
Jim was born May 21, 1955, in Coquille, Oregon to Donald Eugene Minard and Opal Maxine Russell. He was raised in Coquille and later moved to Eugene, Oregon, where he received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Oregon (Go Ducks!). After receiving his degrees, Jim dedicated his career to city administration and city planning throughout the state of Oregon.
Jim was an animated storyteller, the life of the party, and a loyal friend to all who knew him. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting waterfowl and big game, and fishing on the Oregon coast. He was a true athlete at heart and remained active throughout his life. He enjoyed golfing, tennis, racquetball, and snow and water skiing with his kids and family.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Marie Minard; his children, Jenna and Bond Minard; his stepchildren, Liz, Tami and Dwight Ransom; and his siblings, Kay VanHorn, Dave, and Ron Minard.
Jim’s celebration of life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Corvallis, Oregon. The church is located at 114 SW 8th Street, Corvallis.
Condolences may be left online at Hull & Hull Funeral Directors: www.since1928hull.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Sarcoma Alliance: https://sarcomaalliance.org/get-involved/give/donate-now/.