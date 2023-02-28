May 23, 1939—February 16, 2023

My most wonderful husband passed away after a long illness. Jim had pancreatic cancer and suffered a long period of time when he could no longer live life as he wanted it to be. He will missed by family and friends.

Jim retired from Champion Plywood in 1998 after 38 years, He liked his work and especially the coworkers he became good friends with. He told many stories of some of the antics they pulled.

Jim was a man of God and believed deeply that Jesus was his savior and was not afraid near the end. He had a happy spirit and good disposition and had lots of fun in life. He owned the Fire Pit Tavern in Lebanon for a number of years and so enjoyed all of the customers. He still saw a few of them recently.

We are having a small memorial service at our home on River Drive on March 5th at 1:00 that’s what Jim wanted. All are invited.