March 15, 1944 - Jan. 24, 2023

James David Stahl passed away Peacefully at his La Pine home surrounded by family on January 24th.

James is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Paula, son David, son Randy, and step son Dean, 11 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

A service will be held Saturday, February 4th at the Junction City church of the Nazarene at 1:00 pm with a reception following the service.