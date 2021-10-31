James Dane Hall

August 31, 1933 - October 14, 2021
James Dane "Jim" Hall passed away peacefully with hospice and his daughters by his side on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. He was 88.
Jim was born in Columbus, Ohio to Ralph "Doc" and Dorothy Colby Hall on August 31, 1933. The family moved shortly thereafter to Orinda, California. Jim knew at an early age that he was destined to be a naturalist as he was inspired by his mother to identify myriad songbirds, stars, and wildflowers before the age of 3. In Orinda, Jim attended grammar school, high school and became an Eagle Scout. They spent summers at Hat Creek, near Mount Lassen, where his father, a Forest Entomologist and avid fisherman, oversaw a field station.
Jim attended UC Berkeley as a Starker Leopold Wildlife Conservation major and graduate student, where he met his future wife, Bonnie. They married in 1955. Jim served in the Navy for 2 years before beginning his PhD at University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where his two daughters were born. Jim continued his service in the Navy Reserve, retiring with the rank of Commander.
After a brief stint, based in Seattle on a Bristol Bay salmon-tagging assignment, the family moved to Corvallis, Oregon in 1963. There, Jim began a long and acclaimed career as a Professor of Fisheries and Wildlife at Oregon State University. He was an accomplished teacher and award-winning advisor and inspired decades of students and fisheries professionals.
Jim led the Alsea Watershed Study, the first investigation of the effects of forest practices on salmon and stream ecosystems. He was the original leader of the Stream Team, directing the stream ecosystem research for the Coniferous Biome of the International Biological Program. Jim was a charter member and officer of the Oregon Chapter of the American Fisheries Society, receiving the national AFS Award for Excellence in Fishery Education, and was elected a Fellow of the American Fisheries Society in the first year the award was created. The Stream Team seminar series that he began 50 years ago still brings students, faculty, scientists, and the public together to share new ideas and explore emerging issues in aquatic ecology and natural resource management.
Jim and Bonnie were pioneers of the early environmental movement. They practiced recycling, bicycle-commuting, and advocated for land use reform. They introduced their daughters to pristine wilderness areas during weeklong backpacking trips, beginning in the summer of 1965 when the girls were 5 and 7.
Jim was also an enthusiastic supporter of the arts, literature, and music in the Corvallis community. He and Bonnie joined a couple's book group in 1969, where Jim remained an active participant up until a month before his death. He performed in 3 Musicals at OSU, sang in the OSU Choir, the OSU Barbershop Quartet, and the choir of the First Congregational Church of Corvallis. He remained a supporting member of the church for 58 years. Bonnie Hall was a renowned Botanical Artist and Printmaker. Jim was her dedicated admirer, and assistant in regional art shows and fairs. After her death from pancreatic cancer at age 72, Jim authored the book, 'Ever Blooming,' celebrating her life and art.
Before the loss of his beloved wife Bonnie in 2004, Jim was preceded in death by his youngest sister, Joanne Parrish, in 1979. He is survived by his sister, Judy Thomson, of Berkeley, California, brother, John Hall, of Orr's Island, Maine, his daughters, Kate Hall, and Carolyn Schneider, both of Seattle, and honorary daughter (hosted in 1976-77 as a high school exchange student from Italy), Maria Rimini-Doering, of Stuttgart, Germany, as well as three grandchildren, and seven nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Jim requested that donations can be made to the Jim and Bonnie Hall Diversity Scholarship, supporting women and people of color in the field of Fisheries and Wildlife (osufoundation.org/Give), Greenbelt Land Trust of Corvallis (greenbeltlandtrust.org), First Congregational Church of Corvallis (corvallisucc.org), or the charity of your choice, in Jim's name.
Announcements for plans for celebration of Jim's life will be forthcoming.