December 21, 1945 - January 10, 2023

Dearly loved husband, brother, friend and neighbor, Courtney Cloyd, died January 10 after a short, diagnosed illness. Born James Courtney Cloyd on December 21, 1945 in Salem, Oregon to James Keen Cloyd and Phyllis Wilhelmina Martinsen, Courtney was loved for his kindness and gentle heart, as well as his generous nature. He was a dedicated community volunteer at The Arts Center, Central Park Garden Club, Unity Shelter, and as President of the Central Park Neighborhood Association in Corvallis.

With his degree in geology from the University of Oregon, graduate studies at the University of Nevada-Reno, Court brought his curiosity and focus on geology and engineering geology concerns to the coast range and southern Cascades when he worked for the Rogue River, Siskiyou, and the Siuslaw National Forests for the U.S. Forest Service from 1975 to 2001. While on the Siuslaw, Court focused on rotational landslides. He designed investigations, instrumented the landslides, and distilled the data to understand the rate of movement as it related to rainstorm events. It was cutting edge.

As he moved to the Regional Office and the Washington Office with the U.S. Forest Service, he continued to encourage recognition of geology as a key component of the landscape. His contributions through the years kept geology relevant. Court gave freely of his time and energy to mentor and encourage individuals. He retired from the U.S. Forest Service in December 2010. He was a registered professional geologist in Oregon and Washington.

At the center of his life, was Ann Staley, a noted Oregon poet and teacher, and his wife of 38 years, who died on February 25, 2022. Losing both Courtney and Ann so close together has left a giant hole in the lives of their families, their friends, and neighbors. Courtney leaves behind three siblings Nicholas Cloyd, Wendy Thorp, and Kimble Cloyd, and nieces Haley Kirkpatrick, Lauren Giles, Alyssa Delgado, TyLee Cloyd and Jadyn Cloyd, and nephews Scott Cloyd and James Cloyd.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for your support of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, or the Central Park Neighborhood Association.