James Clair Dannen

April 9, 1955 - August 5, 2022

James Clair Dannen went by many names: Big Guy, Darn Nice Guy, husband, dad, papa, and grandpa. He was a gentle soul on this earth, brightening days and making friends with everyone he met.

He was born and raised in Shedd, Oregon as an only child to Darrell and Mary Ann Dannen. He graduated from Linfield College in Albany (with an accounting degree of all things). Clair naturally found himself in the farming industry, working for John Deere and farm equipment dealers his entire career. He mentored countless people, created lasting friendships, and loved the people in the farming community.

Living in the Northwest his whole life, Clair loved fishing, shooting trap, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and spending time with the people he loved. He lived for his favorite treats: ice cream, chocolate cake with caramel frosting, and stale cereal. He is survived by the love of his life, Pam; children, Chance and Chelsea and her husband, Pat; stepchildren, Ryan, Kristy, and Lisa; and grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Mason, Reagan, Poppy, Bailey, Brenna, and Brooklynn. His Berner, Tucker, was also like a child to him.

