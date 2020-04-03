× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 21, 1930 – March 30, 2020

James Calvin Lard, 89, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.

James was born June 21, 1930 in a small house near Pickwick Lake, ten miles north of Iuka, Mississippi. Son of Millard McKinley Lard, and Edna Pearl (Higgins).

He graduated from Iuka High School in 1948. Joined the U.S. Navy in January1951 and served until December 1954. His LST (Landing Ship –Tank) participated in the Inchon Landings in Korea in the1950’s.

James married Melva Lee Stephens on her birthday, February 29, 1952 at the Free Will Methodist Church in San Francisco, California.

James attended Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi, graduating in 1959 with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree. In 1960, James went to work for RCA at the Ballistic Missile Early Warning System (BMEWS) radar station in Clear, Alaska maintaining IBM 7090 computers. He brought his family to Alaska in the summer of 1961 – living in a small mobile home at Tripod Trailer Court in Nenana. Later he moved the family to Anderson, and then Fairbanks, Alaska.