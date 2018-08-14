September 20, 1951 — August 9, 2018
James “Bubba” Nolan SlaterRoth, 66, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday surrounded by loving family and friends.
He was born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, to Clarence and Virginia Vidalia Bernice (Baird) Slater.
He was instant friends with everyone he met and always had a hug and a smile to share.
Always up for an adventure, Jim loved fishing, boating, riding motorcycles, and finding the best hole-in-the-wall purveyors of the best food. He enjoyed the small things — ice cream, good food, crime shows, his signature suspenders and making things in his workshop.
Jim had a warm, inviting, playful personality and a can-do attitude.
He loved his family and friends unconditionally and he was always willing to drop everything and help anyone who needed a favor. His smile was contagious and when he hugged you, you felt like the most important person in the world. Jim absolutely loved life, and lived it to its fullest.
He was a loving father to Amy Castillo, JC Slater, Erica Munson, Jeff Slater, Nicole Slater, Jake Roth, Jon Roth and Natalie Johnson; adored by his wife Novena; loved by sisters, Judy Webb and Sharon van Wormer; brother, Mike Slater; best friend Dave Morris; and many nieces, nephews, 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Parents, Clarence and Jinx Slater, and granddaughter, Casey Roth, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 20, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Quilts of Valor - Willamette Valley Chapter in care of Sweet Home Funeral Chapel, 1443 Long Street, Sweet Home, Oregon 97386.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
