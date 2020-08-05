James Beers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 31, 1950 – August 1, 2020

James Donald Beers, 70, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday in Lebanon. He was born in Lebanon to Bob and Thelma (Poignant) Beers.

Jim graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1968.

While attending O.T.I. in Klamath Falls he was drafted into the United States Army and served in Frankfurt, Germany.

Jim enjoyed anything with an engine, from making his first Go Cart to placing 2nd in the Winter Nationals in Pomona, California. His Plymouth and Chevy pro-stock racing engines generated 840 horsepower. Jim's racing success was his own doing as he did not have sponsorship. Working with and building engines was not his hobby, it was in his DNA.

Throughout his life Jim worked at various Plywood Mills and at HEVI SHOT.

Jim is survived by his brothers: Robert and his wife Rebecca Beers, Bill Beers, Mark Beers; sisters: Patty and husband Dempsey Mork, Judy and husband Mike Weber; nieces, nephews; and he was blessed with many kind friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Janet Arndt.

There will be no funeral due to the Covid Pandemic.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Sweet Home Public Library at 1101 13th Avenue, Sweet Home, Oregon 97386. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com