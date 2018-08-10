Subscribe for 17¢ / day

August 9, 1945 — July 17, 2018

James B. Wilhelm died July 17, 2018 in Corvallis. Jim fought the good fight with grace and humor and died peacefully with his beloved wife by his side.

He was born on August 9, 1945 to William Bernard and Zelma Wilhelm in Corvallis.

He married LaNor on May 10, 2001 in Newport.

He is survived by his wife, LaNor; son, Ryan; daughters, Nikki Harrison and Jami Rainey; sister, Janis Pope; and five grandchildren.

