James B. Wilhelm

 Kay Roth

August 9, 1945 — July 17, 2018

James B. Wilhelm died July 17, 2018. Jim fought the good fight and died peacefully with his beloved wife by his side.

He is survived by his wife; son; daughters; sister; and grandchildren.

