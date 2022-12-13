December 31, 1936 - October 29, 2022
James Arren Parker of Lebanon, Oregon passed away peacefully on October 29, 2022 at the age of 85. James was born in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico to Arren and Eunice Parker on December 31, 1936. Serving in the Navy for 33 years, he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander and received many Naval decorations including a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in Viet Nam. After retiring from the Navy, he worked at Leisureland Homes in Albany for many years. He was a captivating storyteller, avid supporter of the Lebanon Warrior's football team, and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lebanon.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Patricia Parker of Lebanon; four daughters, Pamela Parker of LaPine, OR; Terri Jones, San Diego, CA; Penny Parker, LaPine, OR; Michelle Hockenberry, Tacoma, WA; step-son Chuck McDowell, Lebanon, OR; step-daughter, Susan Joplin, St. George, UT; sister Patricia Pieterick of Bend; brother Danny Parker of Bend, OR; sister Linda Bunch of Eugene, OR and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his adopted son Steven Arren Parker.
Donations may be made in Jimmy's memory to the Lebanon Warriors Athletic Fund. A military memorial service is being planned for the Spring 2023.