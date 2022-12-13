James Arren Parker of Lebanon, Oregon passed away peacefully on October 29, 2022 at the age of 85. James was born in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico to Arren and Eunice Parker on December 31, 1936. Serving in the Navy for 33 years, he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander and received many Naval decorations including a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in Viet Nam. After retiring from the Navy, he worked at Leisureland Homes in Albany for many years. He was a captivating storyteller, avid supporter of the Lebanon Warrior's football team, and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lebanon.