December 23, 1924 – February 15, 2020

James Allen Elton 95, was born December 23, 1924 in Los Angeles California. He passed February 15, 2020 in Lebanon.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Guy and Maureen, and his first wife Roberta.

Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years Shara, his sister Bonnie Scheffler of Las Vegas Nevada. his children Christie Beason (Tom) Ammon, Idaho., Bill Sturdivant (Linda) Lebanon , Judy McMichael (Mike) Riverside California., Janet Bates (Dave) Ammon Idaho., eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

Jim was very proud of his assignment and ability, to become an army medic saving many lives during WWII. He received the Purple Heart for a gunshot wound to the neck while coming ashore at Normandy Beach.

Jim was a salesman to provide for his family, but it was his passion that he left his mark on the world and on our hearts. Jim was cowboy, a boat captain and a pilot who built and flew his own experimental airplane.

In retirement Jim enjoyed spending time in his shop on the ranch working on his projects.