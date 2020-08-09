Jim took his own advice, and lived a remarkably full, fun and active life. Following his retirement in 1990, Jim and his wife and fellow adventurer of 46 years, Patty Aasum, traveled throughout the United States and Canada in a Country Coach bus. They spent summers at their lakeside home in Lincoln City, Ore., and winters in Palm Springs, Calif., with large groups of friends in both locales, with whom they skied, sailed, played tennis and golf, and took bike trips. Wherever he went, Jim was in high demand as an emcee for parties and an enthusiastic leader of group bike rides.

In 2014 Jim and Patty moved to Eugene to be closer to family. They found a church home at Northwood Christian Church in Springfield. Jim volunteered at PeaceHealth's RiverBend hospital and, ever the caregiver, was still working four-hour shifts even into his late 80s, moving patients in wheelchairs around the hospital and supporting patients and their families.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Tom Aasum Jr., and a daughter, Debbie Brye. He is survived by his wife, Patty, of Eugene; a son, Mark Aasum of Corvallis; a daughter, Christine Brye of Florida; two step-children, Kim Terrell of Eugene and Rick Attig of Portland; two sisters, Nancy Packer of Corvallis and Anita Jean Wylie of Springfield; six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

The family plans a private graveside burial and will later hold a larger celebration of Jim's life. The Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home aasum-dufour.com in Albany is handling the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of James Aasum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.