August 27, 1958 - July 9, 2023

Jama A. Jarrell (Bireley), of Albany, passed away on July 9. She was 64 years old.

Jama was born in Bristol, Virginia, to Jimmie Bireley and Jackie Chambers on Aug. 27, 1958. Throughout her life, Jama lived in Virginia, Tennessee, California, Texas, and Oregon.

Jama was a kind and generous person who always looked for the good in people, and made friends everywhere she went. She found joy in making others smile and was known to prank her family and coworkers from time to time. Jama found her passion in caring for people as a medical assistant, and served in clinics in Albany and Lebanon for 19 years. She cared for her patients with all her heart, and always provided a shoulder to lean on and an empathetic ear to anyone she met. She gave the best hugs.

With the same kindness she cared for her patients, Jama provided food and a safe haven for hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies that kept her home abuzz many months of the year. She had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening, especially convincing her grandkids to try new fresh veggies from the garden. Jama was a talented crafter and most recently spent time making wreaths. She loved being with her grandkids more than anything.

Jama is preceded in death by both parents and brother Landon Bireley and sister Michelle Thompson (Donnell). Jama is survived by her three daughters, Lacey, Mandy, and Jackie; grandchildren Abigail, Marshall, and Spencer; and sisters Elisa Purnell (Bireley), Teena Staller (Bireley), Donna Saenz (Bireley), Cheryl Hoover (Donnell), and Jennifer Donnell.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Riverside Community Event Hall, 35293 Riverside Dr. SW, 97321, on Aug. 27, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward in a way that is meaningful to you. #LoveLikeJama