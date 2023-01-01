February 28, 1941—December 27, 2022

AKRON, OH—Jaime Alice Marie was born in Akron, Ohio to Luther and Mabel (Armsey) Boarman on February 28, 1941.

At Tallmadge Central School, Jaime distinguished herself as an equestrian and an All-Star basketball player. She received her undergraduate degree from Kent State University and later a Ph.D. in Physical Education with a specialty in Geriatrics from Oregon State University. She taught there with distinction for 14 years. Upon retirement from teaching, Jaime owned several successful small businesses in Corvallis: a framing shop, a landscaping company, a contracting company, and a painting enterprise. Her hobbies were legendary. Jaime played numerous musical instruments and nurtured innumerable pets. She was an avid watercolorist and a master gardener. Jaime was in her 60s when she took up running and went on to compete in a number of full and half marathons.

Jaime, described by friends as very witty, and an all-around engaging person, was a member of the Christian Science church. She was a practitioner devoted to working with others in her faith, and served as Clerk of the congregation in Corvallis.

Jaime passed away on Dec. 27, 2022 at Samaritan Hospice Center in Voorhees, New Jersey. She is survived by her wife, Barbara Passy, her sister, Carol Sue Burdette Linville, her nieces, her lifelong friend, Judith Kupersmith, and many other close friends.

Memorial contributions in her memory can be made online at www.SamaritanNJ.org/Donate-now or mailed to Samaritan Gift Processing, PO Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176-1425.