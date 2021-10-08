Jacqueline Lucille Kearns

December 12, 1934 – October 4, 2021

Jacqueline was born in Chicago, Illinois, on December 12, 1934. During her childhood, she lived in Chicago Heights where her father worked as an civil engineer. After graduating from high school, she moved to California to live with her Uncle and Aunt. It was during this time she began attending church and received Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Saviour. This was a major turning point that would define the path of her entire life and eternity!

In January, 1956, she was married to Burl Nelson in Rialto, California. In the late 1950s, their two children, Lawrence (Larry) and Vicki, were born. During this time they sensed the call of God upon their lives for full-time Christian service. In those early days they undertook several trips across the Mexican border to serve with a Baptist missionary.

Following this calling, in 1961, they moved their young family to Springfield, Missouri, to attend Baptist Bible College in order for Burl to prepare for pastoral ministry. They returned to Rialto in 1964 to start a Baptist Church. Jackie was now a pastor's wife, doing something she never thought she'd be doing! This adventure of faith would take her to the other side of the world and back again!