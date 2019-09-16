December 6. 1926 — August 22, 2019
Jacqueline (Jackie) Norita Pilkenton, 92 ½, of Halsey, passed away on August 22, 2019 in Albany.
Jackie was born in Hollywood, California on December 6, 1926 to Robert and Norita Pullen.
Jackie met and later married Arthur Pilkenton on November 22, 1942. They were married 52 years.
While in high school, Jackie painted Franciscan “Desert Rose” bone china after school.
You have free articles remaining.
During World War II, she worked for the Douglas Aircraft Company as a “Rosie the Riveter.”
Much later in life, Jackie also helped with chores on Harlan and Susan’s small farm (H&S Farms). She helped prepare fruit and vegetables, cut and dried flowers and potted plants for farmers’ markets, selling in Harrisburg, Brownsville, Newport, Albany and Bend for 18 years. It was a very happy time of her life.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Susan Martin (Harlan) of Halsey; son, Scott Pilkenton (Anita) of Brownsville; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Art; daughter, Sherry Janky; sisters Roberta (Betts) Marshall, Marion Shirk, and Renee Martin; and brother, Charles Pullen.
The memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on September 21, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Brownsville, 27910 Seven Mile Lane.