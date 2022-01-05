Jacob Laurence Smith

April 15, 1936 – December 30, 2021

A fine man by earthly standards has been released to God's perfect and righteous care. Amen.

Jake was the third child, and only son, of Sophia Helena (Kaczmarek) and Laurence Jacob Smith, born on the family farm in Lebanon.

He was the brother of Marjorie Ann (Smith) Mason and Mary Joanne (Smith) Kau. Jake was the husband of Marlene (Sturgeon) Smith and father of Valerie Diane (Smith) Elijah. He was grandfather to Aaron and Tyler. He was uncle to Debbie, Dave, Linda, Rod, Sherry, Rick, and Patti. He was great-uncle to - well, you know who you are because he touched us all.

Jake worked in the Willamette Valley most of his life. Gilson's Hardware, Western Veneer, and James River/Pope and Talbot, finishing as an electrician. He served his country in the Army as an MP during Vietnam. Like many, it was hard for him to talk about.

In 1955 he married his "Sweetheart," Marlene Sturgeon. He loved her as we all wish to be loved.

He hunted pheasant back in the day and fished whenever he could. There wasn't a motor that Jake could not fix, clear back to childhood on the farm. Maintaining his yard and cars was very important to Jake, and he and Marlene could often be found with their heads in the flowerbeds.

He was a loving and willing father-figure to his nephew Dave and Dave's wife Pat. The loss is deep.

Jake had a heart for cats, but only one at a time in the house. All strays were welcome in the backyard, but quickly took a trip to be neutered or spayed. The birds in that backyard ate like gourmets.

Jake was preceded in death by his mom and dad, Sophia and Laurence; his sisters, Marjorie and Mary; his wife, Marlene; and his grandson Aaron.

A special thank-you to his nephew Rick for keeping his promise to Jake; to keep him in his home with Marlene to the very, very end. This could not have been done without Dave and Pat and the special care-givers, Elizabeth, Denise, and Rocky. Thank you.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling final arrangements.