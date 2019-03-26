August 25, 1996 —March 16, 2019
On Saturday, March 16, 2019, Jacob Charles McGarry, loving son, brother and friend to many passed away at the age of 22.
Jake was born on August 25, 1996, in Corvallis, Oregon to Daniel Jay and Lynda L. McGarry.
Jake attended Philomath Schools K-12 and participated in baseball, football, the forestry program and the high school drag racing team. Jake then furthered his education at LBCC, graduating in 2018 at the top of his class after spending three years and earning his AA in Automotive Technology and an AA in Diesel Technology.
Family was first and foremost in Jake’s life, but Jake loved his friends as though they were family. Jake wanted nothing more than for all of his loved ones to be happy, get along, and love each other. To know Jake was to love him.
Jake had a quick wit and infectious smile that would light up the world. He had an unrivaled sense of humor. Jake had a passion for snowmobiling, riding dirt bikes, four wheelers, spending time at the lake, working on his Toyota, and making trips to Mary's Peak. Jake also loved taking family trips in the motorhome, and vacationing in Cabo.
If someone needed anything, Jake was the first one called and the first to act, expecting nothing in return. Jake was described by his closest friends as having a pure heart, as being the epitome of the person we all want to be and as being wise beyond his years.
Jake was preceded in death by his dad, Daniel Jay McGarry.
He is survived by his mom, Lynda L. McGarry; sister, Samantha Lyn McGarry; and brother, Kenneth Daniel McGarry.
There will be a celebration of life for Jake from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 30 at the Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Rd. Philomath, Oregon 97370.