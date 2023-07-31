May 14, 1957 - June 18, 2023

Jackie Ivan Ayers was born to Jack & Helen Ayers on May 14, 1957, in Lebanon, Oregon. He has lived in Salem, Oregon since the late 1970's. Jackie is survived by his sisters, brother & their families. At three years of age Jackie got the German measles, at a time with vaccinations had not yet been developed. He developed a high temperature which lasted an exceptionally long time. The measles left Jackie with epilepsy, cerebral palsy, and a diminished learning capacity. Jackie prospered and met the challenges that life difficulties presented him. His family, the community and his teachers loved, embraced, guided, and nurtured Jackie to his highest level of achievement. Though Jack's health issues caused him to have an extraordinary life, he rose to the challenges he faced as a special needs person at the Willamette Rehabilitation Center, Fairview Training center, various group homes and living independently in several apartments.

Jackie was gifted to recognize people who would advocate, be-friend and help him accomplish things that he could not do by himself. He became a recognized Salem sports fan, a skilled Cherriot bus traveler, and a dedicated shopper in many Salem businesses. Jackie prided himself as a foodie who enjoyed the cuisine of Salem restaurants like Olive Garden, Taco Bell, McDonalds, Baskin Robbins, and many others. Each year Jack collected the addresses of his friends. The day after Thanksgiving he would hand address over 100 Christmas cards to send to the family, friends, and staff who he counted as treasured friends. In the last few years, injuries and illnesses took a toll on Jackie's active social life and health. He moved to a foster home. Jackie was gifted with caregivers who felt that Jackie's health and happiness was their so important. In Jackie's final days he found happiness, peace, and unconditional love.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service in Salem, Oregon at 11:30 am on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Pringle Hall Community Center, 606 Church St. S.E, Salem, Oregon 97301.

We hope you will save time to come together with his friends and family to share the ways a special needs guy impacted our lives and made his life, a life well lived.

Contributions in Jackie's name and to honor those who have helped Jackie can be made to the Oregon Special Olympics or Tigray Disaster Relief Fund https://tdrfund.org/.