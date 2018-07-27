Subscribe for 17¢ / day

February 23, 1930 — July 24, 2018

Jack Beckett, 88, of Albany, passed away Tuesday at Corvallis Manor.

Born in Chester, West Virginia, to Myrl and Margaret Beckett, Jack joined the Navy at age 17.

He was stationed in Alameda, California, where he met his wife Joyce. They married in San Francisco on December 31, 1949, and were married for 51 years. Jack retired from the Navy in 1970 and they moved to Albany.

Jack is survived by his daughter, Jackie Sorensen; four grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; and his son David.

At his request, no services are planned.

