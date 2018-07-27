February 23, 1930 — July 24, 2018
Jack Beckett, 88, of Albany, passed away Tuesday at Corvallis Manor.
Born in Chester, West Virginia, to Myrl and Margaret Beckett, Jack joined the Navy at age 17.
He was stationed in Alameda, California, where he met his wife Joyce. They married in San Francisco on December 31, 1949, and were married for 51 years. Jack retired from the Navy in 1970 and they moved to Albany.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Jackie Sorensen; four grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; and his son David.
At his request, no services are planned.
Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.