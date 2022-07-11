Jack Merrill Davis

He was born in Caldwell, Idaho, and later moved to Nampa, Idaho, where he met Enid "Pat" Davis. They married in 1950, the year they both graduated from Nampa High School, and were together until Pat passed away in 2017. They settled in Tacoma, Washington, where Jack enlisted in the US Navy. He was a Korean War Veteran, serving as an electrician aboard the USS Sutherland from 1952-1957. After his military service he enjoyed a long career with the US West phone company and was very involved in the CWA of Tacoma until his retirement. After he and Pat retired, they traveled the United States in an RV for eight years before settling in Lebanon, Oregon.