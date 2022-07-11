January 16, 1931 - June 28, 2022
Jack Merrill Davis, 91, has passed away peacefully in Milwaukie, Oregon.
He was born in Caldwell, Idaho, and later moved to Nampa, Idaho, where he met Enid "Pat" Davis. They married in 1950, the year they both graduated from Nampa High School, and were together until Pat passed away in 2017. They settled in Tacoma, Washington, where Jack enlisted in the US Navy. He was a Korean War Veteran, serving as an electrician aboard the USS Sutherland from 1952-1957. After his military service he enjoyed a long career with the US West phone company and was very involved in the CWA of Tacoma until his retirement. After he and Pat retired, they traveled the United States in an RV for eight years before settling in Lebanon, Oregon.
He was an active member in the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign War, the Elks Lodge, as a lifetime member, and the Rollin' Oldies Car Club of Lebanon, Oregon. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, playing pool, dancing and collecting many things from cars to timepieces.
He is survived by son Randy Davis of Tacoma, Washington; daughters Sandra (Davis) Simmons of Temecula, California, and Susan (Davis) Sanman of Milwaukie; four grandchildren, one step granddaughter and one step great-grandson.
Donations can be made to any Veteran's organization. He would be honored.