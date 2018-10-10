June 6, 1938 — October 7, 2018
Jack passed away after a long courageous battle with a brain disease on October 7, 2018. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Jack was born on June 6, 1938 in Sandpoint, Idaho to Vernon and Ila (Miller) Liles. He attended school in Sandpoint, Portland, and Coquille. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Pacific University and a Master of Education degree from Oregon State University. He also earned advanced certifications in Educational Administration from the University of Oregon. From 1957 until 1964, he served in the Army Reserve.
Jack was a visionary and dedicated educator who began his career at Estacada Union High School as a teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent. In 1975, the family moved to Albany, where Jack became Dean of Curriculum, Instruction at Linn Benton Community College. From 1981 to 1991, he worked with school boards throughout Oregon as the Assistant Director of Labor Relations and Field Services for OSBA. Over the years, Jack served on numerous community boards, and was a member of many civic organizations.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He shared his knowledge, joy and respect of the great outdoors with not only his sons, but many of their friends as well. A life time of sports, socializing with friends, and especially family activities were his passions.
While at Pacific, Jack met the love of his life, Maureen J. Byrd. Jack and Maureen were married August 13, 1961. Blessed with four sons who were the joy of their lives, Jack stressed the importance of education, a strong work ethic, respect for others, and participation in sports and individual interests.
After retirement, Maureen and Jack enjoyed traveling, golfing, camping and fishing, playing cards, and supporting the many activities of their grandchildren.
Jack was an excellent role model for his entire family, including his four sons and their families; Damon (Cynthia), children Amanda and Jack of Canby, Todd, children Megan and Jessica of Tigard; Bradley (Tracy), children Dani and Andrew of Albany; Casey (Krista), children Henry and Calvin of Vancouver, Washington; surrogate daughter, Bonnie Jarstad, children Ella, Klarissa, and James of Dinard, France. His grandchildren added another joyful dimension to his life. He became “papa” and loved those relationships. He was a natural teacher and playmate. He is survived by two sisters, Verna (Larry) Brugnoli of Coquille, Sharon (Glenn, deceased) Thomas of Eugene.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 28 at Albany Golf and Event Center, with sharing of memories from 3 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to West Albany High School or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in care of Fisher Funeral Home 306 Washington St SW, Albany Oregon 97321.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.