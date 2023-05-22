September 11, 1950 - May 18, 2023

Jack Larry Gourley, 72, long time resident of Foster, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 in Albany. He was born September 11, 1950 in Lebanon, Oregon to Jack Elwin and Betty Beatrice (Taylor) Gourley.

Larry grew up in the Gourley family home which his father had built on Hwy 20 east of Foster Lake. After graduating from Sweet Home High he attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah in 1968/69, and again 1971/72. Larry married Patricia Jean Porter in 1972. They built their own home on 3 acres of property near Larry's childhood home and lived there for over 40 years. He and Patty moved to Millersburg in 2014.

A dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Larry earned his Duty to God Award and Eagle Scout Award at a young age. He served for two-years in the Eastern States mission, serving in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York. Larry served as Bishop in the Sweet Home Ward from 2004 to 2010.

Larry received an associate's degree from Linn-Benton Community College as well as his Oregon Electrical Supervisors License, and Washington Electrical Administrators License. As owners of Pacific Crest Electrical Contractors, Larry and Patty were proud to provide all electrical services for the Oregon Jamboree for 16 years.

Larry's hobbies include skiing, hunting, fishing, gunsmithing, target and clay shooting, leatherwork, reading, restoring classic cars, and playing the guitar.

Larry is survived by his wife, Patty Gourley of Millsburg; mother, Betty Gourley of Foster; daughters, Julie Fisher of Brownsville, Katie McLain of Sweet Home, and Donna Rounsavell of Albany; sons, Jack Gourley and Tom Gourley both of Kennewick Washington; sister, Jeanette Graves of Foster, 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his infant sister Cheryl Gourley (1957), father, Jack Gourley (2011), brothers, John Gourley (2014) and Robert Gourley (2018).

Viewing will be 10 am Wednesday May 24th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sweet Home. Funeral will follow at 11 am. Final burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com