October 30, 1941 — July 6, 2018
Jack was born in 1941 in Cando, North Dakota, to Jack and Orma Gall. They moved to Phillipsburg, Montana, in 1948.
He enlisted in the Army from 1960 to 1963. After leaving the service, he moved to Springfield, Oregon, where he met Dorothy Evers. They married in 1967.
Jack worked at Western Kraft – Willamette Industries for 27 years.
Jack volunteered extensively, being a valued member of the Knights of Columbus, helping with Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, and The Soup Kitchen. In lieu of flowers, he would love donations to help these charities.
We would also like to thank Hospice for making his last few days a blessing at home with his family by his side.
Jack is survived by his wife, Dorothy; son, Chris and his wife Denise; daughter, Beth and her husband Rob; grandchildren, Scott, William, Lynn, Yvonne, Jack, Leslie and Ian; great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Eli, Gavin, and Enzo; his sister, Bella; and countless nieces, nephews and cousins all who he loved dearly.
He is missed by us and will be missed by many others.
A Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 13, at Albany St. Mary’s Catholic Church at the corner of Ninth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Private interment will be at Willamette Memorial Park.
