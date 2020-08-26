Jack David Patton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 16, 1942 – August 22, 2020

Jack went home to Jesus on August 22, 2020, surrounded by his wife Sharon and his children David and Danna.

Jack was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on March 16, 1942. Jack married Sharon on July 5, 1960 and moved to Lebanon in 1975, where they spent their lives together. Jack was a meat department manager and in his spare time he and Sharon loved to travel and fish. A self-taught musician, Jack played the guitar, mandolin and banjo.

Jack was a member of the Brownsville Assembly of God and his faith carried him through life. Jack loved his family and was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Jack was survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon, their children David and Paula Patton and Blane and Danna Edwards, his siblings Charles, Joanna and Larry. Their four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 4 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery, please wear a mask to the services and bring a chair if needed. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

