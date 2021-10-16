November 23, 1931 - October 10, 2021

Jack D. Lee was born November 23, 1931 in Baxter Springs, Kansas to Monte Lee and Bertha Pliler Lee, both deceased. Jack passed away on October 11, 2021 at Riverbend Hospital, Eugene, Oregon.

Jack was the youngest of five children, Claude Lee, Bob Clark, Kathleen Lee Cornell and Maxine Lee Szita. His oldest sister Maxine survives.

Jack married Joan Asher on March 17, 1961 in Baxter Springs. Joan passed in Corvallis, Oregon in September, 1999.

Jack joined the Kansas National Guard in July of 1950, his unit activated in July 1951, and was sent to Korea, returning to the National Guard in 1952. He attended Joplin Junior College majoring in general studies and playing football. In 1955 Jack returned to active duty this time in the US Air Force, retiring in November of 1979. Jack's Air Force career took him to many foreign lands, Japan, Turkey and Germany were a few. Most all of Jack's assignments his family was able to travel with him.

Jack loved his family dearly and is survived by his children Janey (Leonard) Lee-Sutton, Arthur Lee and Monte Lee. He is also survived by grandchildren Rachel, Jennifer, Cori, Robert, Alexis, Erin, Paige, Mackenzie and Madi; great-grandchildren Malachi, Miko and Elyza.