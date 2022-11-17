Jack Corwin

July 24, 1937 - October 22, 2022

Jack Corwin went home to Jesus on October 22, 2022, at the age of 85. He passed peacefully at his residence at Conifer House with his wife Patricia Corwin by his side.

Jackie Lee Corwin was born on July 24, 1937, in Hutchinson, Kansas, to Lloyd and Lela Mae Corwin.

He was 1 of 11 children. His siblings are Elsie, Robert, Earl (Bud), Darlene, Margaret, Gerald, Nancy, Floyd Ray, Lloyd (Junior), and Barbara (Bid). He is survived by Junior, Floyd Ray, and Bid.

Jack is also survived by his wife Patricia and his daughters Christine, Kim, and Erin, as well as 6 grandchildren. From his first marriage, he is survived by his children Jean, Lori, Janet, Linda, and Rick, as well as 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Jack was a popular, friendly man known to many. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, swimming, and road trips. For many years he was a truck driver as well as a mechanic. Jack enjoyed tinkering with his tools on motors and all things mechanical, often lending a helping hand to family and friends with his skills. In 1997, He and Patricia met in Oregon and married on 1/30/1998. Together they enjoyed road trips, movies, camping, dancing, casinos, games, and spending time with family. Mostly, they enjoyed being together. They both found true love and best friends in each other and it showed.

Jack's big smile, laughter and warm heart will be forever remembered and missed by family and friends until we are together again.