May 3, 1927 — March 17, 2019
On Sunday March 17, 2019, Jack Charles Rainey, loving husband and father, passed away at home at the age of 91.
Jack was born on May 3, 1927 in Ventura, California to Cecil and Mabel Rainey. During Jack’s high school years, the family moved to Jerome, Idaho.
He joined the US Marine Corps in 1945 after receiving a nomination to attend West Point. He served his country until August of 1946 at which time he enrolled in the University of Idaho, earning his B.S. in Physical Education in 1950.
He married his college sweetheart, Clarice Hove, at the Alpha Phi Sorority House on graduation night. Jack went on to earn his Master’s Degree in Education in 1954 from the University of Idaho.
Jack’s career centered around education and athletics. He began coaching in 1949 at Filer High School while still attending the University of Idaho. From 1950-1955, he was the head basketball coach and head baseball coach at Weiser High School and taught Physical Education/Health, US Government and Civics.
From 1955-1963 he was at La Grande High School where he was the head basketball coach as well as head baseball coach and assistant football coach. He also taught PE/Health and Drivers Education.
In 1963, Jack and Clarice moved their family to Albany, where Jack became the head basketball coach at Albany Union High School. In addition to coaching, Jack served as vice principal at Albany Union High School from 1965-1969; in charge of attendance, activities and discipline.
In 1969, Jack’s career path took him to Oregon State University as well as the Pac-10 Office, where he worked until 1999. Jack served in a wide range of capacities at OSU including assistant basketball coach, assistant baseball coach, Academic Coordinator, Eligibility Coordinator, Compliance Director, Director of Administrative Affairs and Co-Director of the Far West Basketball Classic. In 1982, he was promoted to Assistant Athletic Director for Administrative and Student Services - Men’s and Women’s Programs. He served in this capacity until his retirement from OSU in 1986.
From 1981-1999 Jack was Commissioner of the Pac-10 Northern Division Baseball Conference. During his tenure he assisted in taking two Pac-10 Baseball All Star teams to Holland to take part in the Haarlem International Baseball Tournaments.
Jack had a passion for fishing, gardening, his crew cut and their Bridge Club. He loved his annual fishing excursions to Diamond Lake, which included his son, Kyle, and a host of their Albany friends. Being from Idaho, potatoes and onions, in all varieties, were abundant in his perfectly organized and manicured garden.
Jack touched many lives through his mentoring, coaching and friendships. He was selfless; always wanting to know about others and making sure everyone else was happy and doing well.
His giving nature extended to many organizations to which he gave his time and energy. Some of these organizations included the National Association of Secondary School Principals, Oregon Coaches Association, Chairman of the Public Relations and Board of Directors for Kiwanis, City Commissioner – Parks and Recreation Commission, Albany Boys Club Association, OSU NCAA National Counselor’s Association and Sigma Nu Fraternity.
With Clarice, his wife of nearly 69 years, they raised three children – Cris Saunders of Lake Forest, California, Kyle Rainey of Apple Valley, Minnesota and Reed Rainey of Durham, Oregon. Jack was very proud of his children as well as his nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on April 6, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington Street, Albany, Oregon. A reception will follow.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack’s name to the Boys & Girls Club of Albany.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.