April 17, 1935 - March 8, 2021

Jack Anderson Barrow, Jr. of Corvallis went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 8, 2021.

Jack was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 17, 1935 to Bernice and Jack Barrow. He was raised in Inglewood, California. Jack graduated from Northrup Institute of Technology in 1955, and was subsequently hired by North American Aviation (NAA). Jack also completed additional studies at San Jose State. He worked in primary flight controls and ground support for aircraft used in the Korean War conflict. Jack also had the opportunity to work on the manned X-15 rocket ship. He also did work at NAA's Rocketdyne division, on the Atlas rocket engines used to put the first man on the moon.

Jack married Dolores Arlene Graham on June 29, 1957. Their first child, Pam, was born in 1959. They moved to the bay area in California in 1961. He was hired by the Lockheed Missiles & Space Co., where he worked on the Polaris program (underwater missile launch from a submarine.)