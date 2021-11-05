August 8, 1931 – October 27, 2021

HERE COMES JACK

Jack A. Powell, 90, of Lebanon, died October 27, 2021 in Eugene.

Jack was born August 8, 1931 in Lebanon to Clarence and Florence (Miller) Powell, joining his sister Dorothy, who have all preceded him in death.

Jack was raised in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School as Senior Class President and also played on the football team. Following graduation he entered the Navy and served four years during the Korean Conflict.

Before and after his naval service Jack worked for Les Cheeseman's Gas Station, which he purchased in September 1966. Jack operated the full service station and a very aggressive fuel delivery service for many years. Jack was a hardworking, honest business man. At the same time Jack was a farmer, teaching his family the importance of hard work out on Tennessee Road. For years he did custom haying for local people, and his sons were instrumental in this part of the farming.

Jack came to know the Lord at a Tent Revival meeting at Southside Church of Christ. He attempted to live his life close to the Lord. He had also served as Deacon and Elder at the church.

Jack married Opal Dart on November 16, 1956 in Lebanon. They raised seven children in the home they purchased on Tennessee Road. Opal preceded him in death on August 10, 2020.

Jack is survived by his sons, John (Delene), Kenny (Jolene), Leon, Cecil (Kathy), Leslie (Froukje) and Dale, daughter, Treva (Mitchell) Walton, brother-in-law, Ed (Joyce) Dart, 16 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 8, 2021, at Southside Church of Christ. Private burial will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Hippo Valley Christian Mission or Team Expansion – Moore and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.

THERE GOES JACK...