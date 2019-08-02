January 8, 1960 — July 28, 2019
J. Peter Gunter, born January 8, 1960 in Albany to Joseph Leon and Evedene Gunter, passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, July 28, at his home in Salem.
Peter graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Political Science. He spent most of his adult years in Salem.
His bright and inquisitive mind, gentle soul and caring heart will be missed.
A short memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5 in Albany for friends and family. Call 541-928-8501 for details.