September 20, 1956 –August 15, 2020

J.D. Harris, Jr., 63, of Albany passed away Saturday at his home. Born in Los Angeles, California to J.D. and Erna Mae (Sparks) Harris, Sr., J.D. grew up in Oxnard where he helped raise his brothers and sisters. In his early 20's JD relocated to Oregon, where he raised his family and attended LBCC where he furthered his education.

J.D. married Linda Park in 1998 in Albany. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Albany.

He worked various jobs to support his family, and his greatest joy in life was becoming a papa and teaching all of his children & grandchildren about life. J.D. touched a lot of people in the community and was very highly respected. He was a very fun guy, and also was a father figure and role model to many younger people throughout the years and had a positive impact on many youthful lives. “Even in his weakest moments, he was still strong.”