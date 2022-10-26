Iven "Bud" Jones

August 17, 1948 - October 24, 2022

Iven Bessell "Bud" Jones, 74 Albany, passed away on Monday at his home.

Bud was born in Albany, Oregon to Iven Bessell Jones Sr. and Lila (Little) Jones. He was raised on Scravel Hill on the family farm. He grew up in Jefferson. Bud graduated from Albany Union High School (West Albany High School).

After Bud graduated, he enlisted in the Merchant Marines and completed one tour. While he was in the Merchant Marines he traveled to every continent. After the Merchant Marines he came back home, and his lifelong friend Fred Mundt was drafted into the Army. At that time Bud enlisted in the Army and did three tours in Vietnam as a Combat Engineer Sergeant. Bud returned to his hometown in 1969. After his service Bud became a self-employed heavy equipment operator.

Through the years Bud was involved in the following community groups; Optimist, Jefferson Fire Board and the VFW Post 4065 Jefferson.

Bud is survived by wife Lisa Jones; children from his first marriage are son Shane Jones (Annie Jones); daughter Dusti Ker (Chad Ker); grandchildren Austyn Smith (Jackson), Riley Ker, Hannah Ker, Jenna Jones (Justin Cuevas), Kayla Jones, Lizzie Jones and Sophie Jones; first great grandson Asher Cuevas will be going the family soon; brothers David Abel and Mark Abel; sisters Bonnie Chapman and Rheta Beach; nephews Matt, Lance and Tyson Cobb; plus many other loved ones including extended family and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Sharon Dowell; and brothers Van Abel and Rodney Abel.

A celebration of life will be at 11 am on Sunday, October 30, at Jefferson Middle School.

Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 4065 Jefferson, Oregon in care of the funeral home.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).