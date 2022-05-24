February 20, 1930 - May 17, 2022

Ivan Dale Roth of Albany, Oregon went to heaven on Tuesday, May 17, surrounded by family. He was 92.

Ivan was born February 20, 1930, to Daniel and Elizabeth (Gerig) Roth and was raised on the family farm north of Lebanon with his brothers Orie, Glenn, Lloyd, and Wilmer.

On September 7, 1952, Ivan married Lola M. Kennel. They spent their first two years of married life in voluntary service at Adriel Christian Children's Home in West Liberty, Ohio, and then Iowa City, Iowa, where he worked at the University Hospital, where their first daughter was born, before returning to Albany to start their own farm and eventually raise seven children. They would have celebrated their 70th anniversary this fall.

Ivan was active in the Mennonite church his entire life, most recently as a member of Albany Mennonite Church. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, camping and especially spending time with his family. After he retired, he enjoyed being involved with several Habitat for Humanity events, loved singing in choirs and participating in various church activities. Over the last few years, he relished many renewed and new friendships as a resident of the Mennonite Village, visiting around the Quail Run pond and being a member of the Wii bowling team.

Ivan is preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Elizabeth, his in-laws Samuel and Kathryn Kennel, and brothers and sisters-in-law Glenn and Naomi Roth, Lloyd and Wilma Roth, Wilmer and Olive Roth, and Ina Roth.

He is survived by his wife Lola and children Kathryn (Ron) Shanks, Loren Roth, Harlan (Tracy) Roth, Evelyn Roth, Dave (Dana) Roth, Mary Anne (James) Hannum, and Carmen (Paul) Schaffers. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and by his brother Orie Roth.

A private family graveside service will be held at Willamette Memorial Park Cemetery in Albany on Wednesday, May 25. A public memorial service will be held at Albany Mennonite Church on Friday, June 10 at 2 p.m. All are welcome to come share their favorite memories of Ivan with family and friends. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).