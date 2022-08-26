Iva Jean Snook

September 15, 1932 - August 22, 2022

Iva Jean Mildred Snook passed away at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House on August 22, 2022. Our family wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude to both the medical team on the med floor at Albany General and to the amazing hospice staff for the loving care and respect our Mother received during her final days.

Iva Jean was born at home on September 15, 1932 in Emerson, Nebraska and was the second of six children born to Louis and Ruth (White) Pedersen. The family left Nebraska when she was four after her parents were told there was work to be found in Oregon. The family arrived in Sweet Home and joined relatives who had already made the trip from Nebraska to Oregon. There were still hard times but the family eventually built a new life and settled in Holley, Oregon.

After attending Holley Grade School through the 8th grade, Iva Jean recalled how frightening it was to leave the small and familiar grade school to attend what felt to be a large and scary high school in the big town of Sweet Home. She graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1950 the same year as her boyfriend Dean Snook. Their romance continued and they married on April 14, 1951 on the same day as her parents' wedding anniversary. They shared 56 years together before Dean's passing in 2007.

The young couple moved between Holley and Halsey finally settling in 1959 on their small farm east of Brownsville where they raised their four children. After selling the farm in 1973, they moved nearer to Brownsville and eventually into their final home on the banks of the Calapooia River. They remodeled the house to create more space for family and added a RV shop and a gazebo which became the favorite spot for the grandchildren's annual camp out event.

Iva Jean was mostly a stay-at-home mom, growing a garden, canning each summer and sewing clothes for her children and others. She also worked part time for several years at Penfolds Grocery store in Holley. One of her greatest life changing moments was when she was asked to work at the Town Shop, a small variety store owned by Barbara Cleland. Dean and Iva Jean became best friends with Barbara and her husband Ray. They went on camping and fishing trips together, always including as many friends and family members they could fit into the RVs and camp sites. After Barbara's retirement Iva Jean continued to work at the Town Shop and eventually purchased the store, continuing the tradition of a small-town variety store until her retirement. During these years, Iva Jean met and befriended many of the Town Shop patrons and enjoyed her years as a member of the Brownsville business community.

After retirement, Iva Jean and Dean spent several years traveling to Quartzite, Arizona, in late winter to sell their hand-crafted items at the large flea market in that area until Dean's failing health prevented them from making their annual trip.

Iva Jean continued to sew and make quilts and all daughters and granddaughters are the proud recipients of at least one quilt. All family babies received their first quilt from Grandma Iva Jean as well as a tooth fairy pillow on their 5th birthday. Her two final quilts are unfinished but true to Iva Jean's attention to detail, she left explicit instructions directing daughters Maureen and Mary to get them finished.

She was a long-time member of the Brownsville Christian Church, first joining the congregation when the family moved to Brownsville in 1959. She was proud of its history and held many fond memories of her church family with whom she shared in her faith, and life joys and sorrows.

Iva Jean is survived by daughters, Brenda (Gary) Burch, Maureen (Steve) Rose, Elaine (Pat) Eastman; daughter-in-law, Mary Snook; sister, Lerena (Howard) Ruby; brother, Leroy (Sharon) Pedersen; 10 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; and son, Roger; her parents, Louis and Ruth Pedersen; siblings, Melvin Pedersen, Alvin Pedersen and Darlene (Pedersen) Sullivan.

The date for a memorial service at the Brownsville Christian Church is pending and will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to either Samaritan Evergreen Hospice or the American Diabetes Association.