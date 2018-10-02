May 1, 1922 — September 27, 2018
Isabella “Isie” Veronica Goossen, 96, of Albany, passed September 27, 2018, at Anna Foster Home.
She was born May 1, 1922 in Buell, Oregon, to Joseph and Anna (Miller) Eisele.
She married Elmer Goossen on April 12, 1944, in Sheridan, Oregon, and they raised their four children in Dallas and Albany, Oregon.
Isie worked various jobs throughout her life and retired from Stokely-Van Camp Cannery.
She enjoyed raising her family, gardening, sewing, and camping. Many enjoyed her potato salad, apple pies, and peanut butter cookies. She donated, from her heart, many handmade quilts, crocheted rugs, and other homemade items to family, friends, and organizations.
She was known for her kind, sweet spirit, innocent sense of humor, independence and strong work ethic. Mom, you will forever be missed and always in our hearts.
Isie is survived by Linda Brown of Bend, Cheri Nyseth of Eugene, Jill Hersey (Charles) of Corvallis, and John Goossen (Lisa) of Albany; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Virginia (Jean) Eisele, and Joann Vennes.
Mass will be at 11 a.m. on October 10, with viewing immediately prior and luncheon to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Albany. There will be a private family burial.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Albany Historic Carousel and Museum, Fish of Albany, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, or Evergreen Hospice.