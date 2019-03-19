November 16, 1925 — March 14, 2019
Isabel Harvey was born November 16, 1925 in Hartford, Connecticut to Robert and Marguerite Schoonmaker Judd.
She passed away March 14, 2019 in Corvallis.
She was raised in the Chicago, Illinois area, with many summers spent in Wisconsin.
She married George Harvey on June 22, 1947 in Yellow Springs, Ohio while both were attending Antioch College.
Most of her life was spent helping others, whether it was teaching special needs children or volunteering for various organizations.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Alice Galloway; son, Colton Harvey; and two brothers, Robert and Gordon “Sarvahara” Judd.
Surviving are a son, Timothy K. (Luci) Harvey of Wilsonville, Oregon; and a brother, Oliver Judd of Madison, Wisconsin. A niece, Diane Laursen lives locally. She is also survived by other relatives throughout the US as well as many “special friends.”
Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on March 23, 2019 at the Unitarian Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis.
Donations can be made to local charities of your choice.